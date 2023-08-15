Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Football World Cup | An Australian newspaper sent a helicopter to spy on England training

August 15, 2023
World Europe
0
Sport|Football World Cup

Australia and England will meet on Wednesday in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Australian The newspaper The Daily Telegraph reports in a special way about England’s preparation for Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final against Australia, says the British newspaper The Guardian.

According to The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph sent a helicopter to film England’s closed training sessions. Australian magazine published by pictures on Tuesday.

“If England’s players thought they could fly happily into the semi-finals of the World Cup, they were in for a nasty surprise. We sent a helicopter to see how our old enemy was getting ready. Welcome to the jungle, it’s fun here,” writes The Daily Telegraph with pictures, according to The Guardian.

The Guardian reports that the FA refused to comment on the incident.

Australia is, along with New Zealand, the second host country of the World Cup. The winner of Wednesday’s semifinal will face Spain in the final match of the tournament.

The loser of the semifinal will play in the bronze medal match against Sweden.

