Football | World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is “brain damage”

Qatar’s human rights issues remain a topic of conversation as the World Cup approaches.

Football the host country of the men’s World Cup, Qatar, has been the subject of harsh criticism, especially due to serious problems related to human rights, and recent comments do not in the least soften the storm.

Acting as an ambassador for the World Cup Khalid Salman commented on the country’s attitude towards sexual minorities in an interview he gave to the German ZDF.

Salman told the reporter For Jochen Breyerthat homosexuality is “haram”, which means forbidden in Arabic.

“The most important thing is that everyone accepts our rules when they come here. Why is it haram? Because it is a lesion in the brain,” Salman stated.

After the comment, the World Cup representative came to interrupt the interview.

Homosexuality is prohibited in Qatar and is punishable by prison terms or even death. In addition to sexual minorities, the position of women and migrant workers in the country is also bad.

On Sunday, there was news in England about how ten European football associations are demanding that the International Football Association Fifa fulfill its promise to improve the conditions of migrant workers working in Qatar and to uphold human rights during the Games.