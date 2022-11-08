Tuesday, November 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is “brain damage”

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2022
in World Europe
0

Qatar’s human rights issues remain a topic of conversation as the World Cup approaches.

Football the host country of the men’s World Cup, Qatar, has been the subject of harsh criticism, especially due to serious problems related to human rights, and recent comments do not in the least soften the storm.

Acting as an ambassador for the World Cup Khalid Salman commented on the country’s attitude towards sexual minorities in an interview he gave to the German ZDF.

Salman told the reporter For Jochen Breyerthat homosexuality is “haram”, which means forbidden in Arabic.

“The most important thing is that everyone accepts our rules when they come here. Why is it haram? Because it is a lesion in the brain,” Salman stated.

After the comment, the World Cup representative came to interrupt the interview.

Homosexuality is prohibited in Qatar and is punishable by prison terms or even death. In addition to sexual minorities, the position of women and migrant workers in the country is also bad.

See also  Fashion “As long as there are expensive designer clothes on” - a community of Congolese lives in the Helsinki region, the appearance of which is determined by three exact rules

On Sunday, there was news in England about how ten European football associations are demanding that the International Football Association Fifa fulfill its promise to improve the conditions of migrant workers working in Qatar and to uphold human rights during the Games.

#Football #World #Cup #ambassador #homosexuality #brain #damage

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"There is no cure": Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor makes cancer public

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.