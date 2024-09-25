Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Football | World champion Raphael Varane ends his career at the age of 31

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 25, 2024
in World Europe
Football | World champion Raphael Varane ends his career at the age of 31
Raphael Varane’s last full football match was the English Cup final last spring.

French couple Raphael Varane31, is ending his career.

Varane announced his decision on social media.

Varane, who moved to Como in June, had time to play in the shirt of the Italian club in only one match. The debut match played on August 11, the Italian Cup match against Sampdoria was missed due to a knee injury.

Varane suffered from repeated injuries, including his last one in the ranks of his previous club, Manchester United. He played in the Reds 2021–24 in a total of 95 matches, winning the FA Cup and the League Cup.

The summer 2018 world champion is best remembered for Real Madrid. Among other things, Varane celebrated three Spanish championships and four Champions League victories in Madrid.

