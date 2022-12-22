Friday, December 23, 2022
Football | World champion Argentina came second in the Fifa ranking, the top team kept their place exactly

December 22, 2022
December 22, 2022
in World Europe
0

Brazil remained at the top of the latest men’s soccer world rankings. Finland’s ranking did not change.

Football Argentina, who won the men’s world championship on Sunday, came second in the latest FIFA in the national team ranking. Brazil, who missed the quarter-finals in the World Cup final tournament in Qatar, continues to be at the top.

Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout in the World Cup final. If the match had ended with one of the teams winning in regular time, the winner would have overtaken Brazil at the top of the ranking according to Fifa’s ranking rules.

Like Argentina, France overtook Belgium in the ranking, which fell from second place to fourth after missing the first group in the World Cup. England is fifth and Holland sixth.

World Cup bronze medalist Croatia rose from 12th place to seventh place, and the great surprise of the Qatar Games, the fourth-placed Morocco, rose from 22nd place to eleventh place.

Finland continues to rank 56th in the men’s national team ranking.

Recommended

