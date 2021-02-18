Football Women’s national football team’s World Cup and European Championship qualifiers in Yle until 2025

Finland the value matches of the women’s national football team, the men’s futsal national team and the men’s national football team under the age of 21 will be seen on YLE’s channels, YLE reported.

With regard to the women’s national football team, the agreement between Yle and the Football Association includes the qualifying matches for the 2023 World Championships and the 2025 European Championships.

Yle already has performance rights to the 2022 European Championships and their qualifiers, as well as to the 2023 World Championships.

In addition Yle and the Finnish Football Association agreed on the rights to the 2022 men’s championships in the futsal men’s championships and the 2024 World Championships, the rights to the home matches of the 2023 and 2025 men’s soccer championships under the age of 21 and the radio of the men’s national team’s 2022 championships.