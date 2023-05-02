Tuesday, May 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Wolfsburg beat Arsenal in a thriller to advance to the final of the Women’s Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Wolfsburg beat Arsenal in a thriller to advance to the final of the Women’s Champions League

The final will be played on June 3 in Eindhoven, Holland.

Wolfsburg defeated Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League and advanced to the final against Barcelona.

The German team’s place in the final came through a long formula, as the second match of the semifinals went to overtime in London in a 2–2 situation. The solution was seen at the end of extra time, when Wolfsburg Pauline Bremer slid the ball from the back post into the goal. The hit was born in Arsenal Lotte Wubben-Moyn after a bad loss of the ball in the 119th minute of the game.

The opening part of the match ended with a 2–2 result, so Wolfsburg advanced to the final with 5–4 on aggregate. The final will be played on June 3 in Eindhoven, Holland.

#Football #Wolfsburg #beat #Arsenal #thriller #advance #final #Womens #Champions #League

See also  Football | An atmospheric bronze party at Honga - Haka's season continues with a high-stakes finale
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Residents of the capital called the main reason for moving to New Moscow

Residents of the capital called the main reason for moving to New Moscow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result