Football | Wolfsburg beat Arsenal in a thriller to advance to the final of the Women’s Champions League

The German team’s place in the final came through a long formula, as the second match of the semifinals went to overtime in London in a 2–2 situation. The solution was seen at the end of extra time, when Wolfsburg Pauline Bremer slid the ball from the back post into the goal. The hit was born in Arsenal Lotte Wubben-Moyn after a bad loss of the ball in the 119th minute of the game.

The opening part of the match ended with a 2–2 result, so Wolfsburg advanced to the final with 5–4 on aggregate. The final will be played on June 3 in Eindhoven, Holland.