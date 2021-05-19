Football With these players, Owls are heading towards the European Championships – the two names were more interesting than the others

Markku Kanerva named the European Championship camp group.

Finland the men’s soccer national team will leave for the historic European Championships with a familiar crew.

Head coach Markku Kanerva on Wednesday nominated a camp of 26 players for the camp preparing for the European Championship finals on 24-31. May and 29 May for the Swedish national match in Stockholm.

“You are excited, this is where it starts,” Kanerva said.

Most of the national team’s star players are involved Teemu Pukista, Glen Kamarasta and goalkeeper Luke of Hradecka from.

The only completely new name is FC Lahti striker Jasin Assehnoun.

The team is missing from the list of regular players who cannot get to the camp due to club team rushes. These include Robin Lod, Jukka Raitala, Joona Toivio and Robert Taylor.

“The Swedish match is not an international game day, which caused some kind of negotiation. The clubs had the opportunity not to let players, ”Kanerva explained.

Two names from the list are of particular interest and question: Teemu Pukki and Jasin Assehnoun.

Pukki injured his ankle on his club team in Norwich in early May, and even the national team’s No. 1 rehabilitation is vital to the Owners ’hopes of success.

Kanerva had good news about Puk’s situation.

“Rehabilitation is in good shape, and we’re really positive about being in shape at the Games. Looking good.”

“No chance can be said yet, but the medical team is very confident about it (playing at the European Championships).”

Concrete information on the current condition of the goat will be available next Monday when the camp starts.

“When Teemu comes to the camp, we see where he is and what schedule to go with. We don’t start taking any risks, we go according to the rehabilitation schedule. ”

Assehnoun, 23, for his part, has convinced FC Lahti. He has scored two goals in three Veikkausliiga matches this season, which is half of his team’s goals.

“I see a lot of potential. Jasin is able to play on the edge and at the top, ”Kanerva said.

“I aim to bring potential players to the team. He went to him quite late, but now he gets that venue. ”

In addition to the goat, also the captain Tim Sparvin fitness is a mystery. Sparv’s knee was cut at the end of March and he has not been seen in action since.

“Tim has been training with the team to the fullest. The knee has accumulated a little fluid, but he is very confident that he is in good condition at the camp. Let’s see how the knee reacts when there is more strain, ”Kanerva said.

Final The European Championship team will be announced on June 1. The owls will meet at the European Championship General on June 4 at the Estonian Olympic Stadium.

Finland will start the European Championships on 12 June against Denmark. Day 16 will be met by the second host of the race, Russia, and in the final match of the first round, Belgium will be number one in the world.