Thursday, October 27, 2022
Football | With their victory over Plzeň, Inter ensured the next place and FC Barcelona’s relegation in the Champions League

October 26, 2022
In addition to Inter, Bayern Munich continues from Group C to the Champions League playoffs. FC Barcelona’s road leads to the Europa League playoffs.

Italian Inter and Portugal’s Porto won their opening match in the men’s Champions League on Wednesday night.

Inter defeated the Czech Viktoria Plzeň 4–0 at their home ground in the C initial group. Edin Džeko scored two goals, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and substitute player Romelu Lukaku each one.

With their win, Inter secured a place in the playoffs, which FC Barcelona, ​​which is behind them in Group C, will miss out on, just like last season. Bayern Munich, who are leading the group, secured their place in the playoffs earlier.

Porto beat Belgian Club Brugge 4–0 away from home in Group B. He scored two of the goals Mehdi Taremi. Evanilson and Stephen Eustaquio both made one.

Brugge had already secured a place in the Champions League playoffs. It had played its previous four group matches without conceding a goal, but on Wednesday the doors were wide open in the Belgian team’s defense.

