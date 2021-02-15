Real soccer travels the back roads of amateur team groups and leagues Biwenger of Whatsapp. The same memes and now ‘tiktokers’, in all chats. The latest viral is that of an ‘old man’ in a tracksuit who says goodbye to his partner to go play football. Picking up the heavy backpack sounds the unmistakable tune of beer bottles colliding with each other. It is funny. The author is the user of Tiktok Robert San Miguel and surely it has circulated or will circulate on your phones. It is a pandemic joke typical of this granite era through which humor knows how to break through.

Roberto San Miguel represents a legion of players trapped at home. The fine stylists of the Nottingham Rush, Steaua Nobeberé and other gangs of eternal adolescents. Mine are the Order and Progress (Brazilian inspiration a la ‘Football Days’) and the O’Haras in which I play a municipal league with a mask. I would like to see play Kroos Y Modric with mask. That does require talent … Amateur football, the one with the black balls on the artificial turf, is on hold for a large part of Spain. Obviously it is the least of the problems but it is an assumed misfortune like football without an audience.

A few days ago I went to Infanta Isabel Theater Let’s see ‘The swallow‘and I experienced an unusual event. The ushers calmed some angry onlookers that they could only be seated in pairs. My head, cut into strips of green grass with goals, thought: as long as the stadiums don’t open soon, people are going to go to the theaters like a hooligan; We have come to get drunk, we don’t care about the play! It is difficult to understand that there are no safe formulas to bring something of the public to the open-air stadiums. I only explain it to myself from the residual position that the stands occupies in the tasks of football managers. They saturate the calendar of televised games and if it were up to them they would never open the doors to the stands. So that? We have come to enrich ourselves, people do not care!