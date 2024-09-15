Football | Wingless Arsenal celebrated in the North London derby

Football|Gabriel Magalhaes scored Arsenal’s away win.

Gabriel Magalhaes emerged as Arsenal’s hero in the North London local game against Tottenham. Brazilian defender Gabriel scored in the 64th minute from a corner kick to give Arsenal the away lead. The hit was the only one of the match, so Tottenham lost 0–1 at home.

With their win, Arsenal rose to ten points and to second place in the league table. Mikel Arteta coached by the London team has started its season in the English Premier League with three wins and one draw.

Newcastle, who will face Wolverhampton away later today, are on seven points, so they would go level with Arsenal with a win. League leader Manchester City has won all four of their matches.

Tottenham and Arsenal offered a fast-paced opening half, where both had a few good chances. In the second half, Arsenal defended well and scored the winning goal.

It wasn’t a big surprise that the goal came from a special situation, because Arsenal were already good in them last season and Tottenham were in trouble too often. Even in Sunday’s setback, Tottenham’s special situation defense was weak.

Tottenham’s early season has been tight, as the team has collected four points from their four matches.

Arsenal played with a broken wing, because the captain Martin Ödegaard was sidelined by injury and Declan Rice due to suspension. A cause for concern for Arsenal Bukayo Sakan injury at the end of the match.