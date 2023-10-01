Football | Will HJK’s championship be secured already today? SJK still leads against KUPS

KuPS and SJK play an important Veikkausliiga match.

Football The Veikkausliiga championship may be decided already today, Sunday, if KuPS loses its home match to SJK. In that case, HJK will celebrate the championship, even though the team still has two matches to play.

At the moment, HJK’s championship celebration is possible, as SJK took a 1-0 lead in the match in the 19th minute. Murilo header of the cross into the goal Diego Rojas. It was also the only goal of the first half.

Before the KuPS–SJK match, HJK’s lead over KuPS was seven points. If KuPS loses, it no longer has a chance to reach HJK. If the match ends in a draw, KuPS has a chance to level with HJK, but HJK’s goal difference is clearly better.

SJK is still fighting for third place in the Veikkausliiga.

The second half of the match has yet to be played.