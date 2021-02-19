Football Will Helmarit secure a place in the European Championship finals in Töölö frost? HS will follow the match starting at 18.15 moment by moment

Finland and Portugal will play the European Championship qualifier in Helsinki.

Finland the women’s national football team will face off in the Portuguese European Championship qualifiers at the Töölö football stadium in Helsinki. There are big stakes in the match, as the win will secure a place in the 2022 final tournament in England.

HS follows the match moment by moment. Follow-up begins at the end of the story.

Finland’s opening line-up: Tinja-Riikka Korpela (captain), Tuija Hyyrynen, Ria Öling, Emma Koivisto, Adelina Engman, Emmi Alanen, Natalia Kuikka, Anna Westerlund, Sanni Franssi, Linda Sällström and Eveliina Summanen.

Even if Finland did not win, a place in the final tournament would still be possible. The teams’ first encounter in Portugal ended in a 1-1 draw.

Read more: This is how Helmarit will advance to the European Championships, even if Portugal does not crash today.

After the match against Portugal, Finland will still play the final match of the block next Tuesday, in which the league’s series jumper Cyprus will face the away match.