Football | Will Gareth Southgate continue as England manager? Gave a cryptic answer after the finale ended

Football|Gareth Southgate spoke about his future after the European Championship final.

Already for the second time Led England to European Championship silver Gareth Southgate has not made a decision about his continuation as England head coach.

Southgate reflected on the matter in a TV interview after the final was decided in favor of Spain with a score of 2-1.

“I don’t think now is a good time to make a decision. I need to talk to the right kind of people. At least not at the moment,” Southgate said.

He continued on the topic later at the press conference.

“It’s hard to think about this immediately after such a loss. Nobody has taken England to two finals before but we came here to win and we didn’t. I understand there will be questions, but I have to have these conversations with important people behind the scenes.”

Southgate said he was proud of the England team. He also gave incense in the direction of the new champion Spain.

“They were the best team in the tournament,” he said.

Southgate has been England’s head coach since 2016. He also led the country to the European Championship final in 2021, when Italy was better in the penalty shootout.