Football | Why can’t the woman’s knee last? “These are bad injuries,” says the specialist

Several key players are absent from the World Cup due to knee injuries. According to the orthopedist and the researcher, the high number of knee injuries in women is explained by, among other things, wider hips and more mobile joints.

Knee injury, often the anterior cruciate ligament. Therefore, several star players of the national teams will not be seen at the Women’s World Cup this summer.

England’s stars are on the injured list, for example Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and Leah Williamson. of the United States Sam Mewis and Mallory Swanson did not make it to the Games due to a knee injury, and France Delphine Cascarino mixed Marie-Antoinette Katoto both suffer from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“We are currently experiencing an epidemic in women’s knee injuries. The number is alarmingly large. We know that ACL injuries correlate directly with osteoarthritis. These are bad injuries, and in the long term they lead to quite a lot of problems”, says Ortopedi Tuomo Karila.

On average, women have about twice the risk of knee injuries compared to men. For female soccer players, the risk of injuring their knees increases even more. It is due to the changes of direction and contact situations typical of the sport, which women’s knees cannot withstand in the same way as men’s.

One according to the aggregate survey the risk of female soccer players for an anterior cruciate ligament injury is two to three times that of male players. Individual studies talk about an eightfold risk.

“ “The front strap is not as catchy for women as it is for men.”

Spain’s star player and two-time world number one Alexia Putellas had to miss the European Championships in the summer of 2022 due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

There is no comprehensive explanation for the frequency of knee injuries among female players, but there are many different reasons behind the phenomenon.

One explanatory factor is that women have wider hips than men. Therefore, it is more difficult to control the knee, and the knee may already be slightly turned inwards. That’s why it turns inwards more easily, for example in contact situations or landings from jumps.

“Then the knee receives a sufficiently large amount of injury energy and the anterior cruciate ligament can break,” Karila describes.

According to him, the situation is further worsened by the current field materials, which, for example, on artificial turf, cleats like well. When the foot stops quickly from a high speed and the coefficient of friction between the shoe and the field is high, the knee bends.

“ “It is known that the menstrual cycle affects ligaments. However, it is still unclear how it affects the risk of injury.”

Female players According to Karila, the prevalence of ACL injuries is also explained by the structure of the knee. The space where the anterior cruciate ligament is located is, on average, narrower in women than in men.

“You have to remember that the anterior cruciate ligament is not a terribly thick structure, 7-11 millimeters for women, a little thicker for men. The front strap is also not as catchy for women as it is for men. It warps more easily, allowing it to snap across.”

Another explanation can be found in hormonal factors. The female hormone estrogen increases the mobility of the ligaments, so they go into extreme positions more easily in women.

According to some studies this is also reflected in the menstrual cycle.

“There is some evidence that more injuries occur during ovulation, when estrogen levels rise and the joints are more mobile,” says Karila.

Docent of exercise epidemiology and director of research and development at the Tampere Sports Medicine Clinic Mari Leppänen according to, there is no definite information about the connection between the menstrual cycle and the risk of injury.

“It is known that the menstrual cycle affects ligaments. However, it is still unclear how it affects the risk of injury,” says Leppänen.

“ “It’s an interesting question even for a researcher, why there are still so many knee injuries at the top level.”

France’s Marie-Antoinette Katoto suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during last year’s European Championship, which means she will also miss the Women’s World Cup starting in July.

One the risk factor is that women lack muscle strength more often than men. By strengthening it, knee injuries can also be prevented. For example, increasing muscle strength in the middle body, thighs and hip area is important.

On the other hand, it is also essential to practice movement control and technique.

“In situations where injuries can potentially occur, good performance technique should be practiced. In this way, it would be possible to avoid the harmful load that is applied to the knee in the event of an injury,” says Leppänen.

In football, potential injury situations especially mean changes of direction, where attention should be paid to e.g. knee control, body position, stride length and use of the foot.

According to Karila, a good example of training that supports muscle control is the Fifa 11+ program developed in the 21st century, the goal of which is to prevent injuries by means of warm-up. The program includes, among other things, various movements that increase knee control.

Leppänen and Karila both emphasize that the right kind of training should start as a young junior. On the other hand, it must also be continued as a professional.

“I believe that these things are already being done at the World Cup level. That’s why it’s an interesting question even for a researcher, why there are still so many knee injuries at the top level,” Leppänen ponders.

According to him, the issue can be influenced by the inequality between female and male players.

“How much salary do women get, how many resources are there, under what conditions can women train or what kind of rehabilitation can a female player receive after an injury. I believe it matters.”

“ “Previous injury is the biggest single risk factor for a new injury.”

England’s Fran Kirby’s career has already been affected by several knee injuries.

Karilan according to the gender difference in the occurrence of knee injuries is most pronounced in young adults who are still in the growth phase. Girls have a growth spurt faster than boys, but muscle mass does not increase with height.

Therefore, the right kind of training is important in preventing knee injuries in young people. In addition, versatile exercise could help reduce injuries.

“Training methods are one-sided, and we start specializing too early. There is research evidence that the risk of injury is lower for athletes who participate in more sports,” says Karila.

After the first knee injury, many players fall into a cycle where a similar injury repeats itself. For example, England’s Fran Kirby and the USA’s Sam Mewis, who missed the World Cup, have had several serious knee injuries in their careers.

According to Leppänen, it is important to pay attention to what caused the first injury in preventing the recurrence of knee injuries.

“Previous injury is the biggest single risk factor for a new injury. One should stop to think about which factors caused the first injury and try to influence them. Good rehabilitation is important before returning to the sport full-time.”