Erling Braut Haaland and Kylian Mbappé sparkle in the Champions League.

World there is no ambiguity about the hottest football player right now. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be left to compete for the position of a line violinist when the Norwegian sensationalist Erling Braut Haaland continue its world conquest.

Haaland, 20, helped with two goals on Wednesday in the German Champions League of Dortmund for a valuable away victory over Seville, Spain.

Sevilla, which had been a success in the European Cup year after year, bowed to a 2-3 loss to Dortmund despite its 1-0 lead.

The German pride of the Ruhr economic zone is caught on one leg at the playoff semi-finals, which will be decided in the teams ’second encounter at Dortmund’s home ground on March 9th.

Haaland scored 2-1 and 3-1 lead goals in Dortmund in Seville and started with his preliminary work Mahmoud Dahoudin finalized a 1-1 match.

Haaland have scored an astonishing 18 goals in only 13 matches in the Champions League. The center-back, who turns 21 in June, is one hit from the Frenchman Kylian Mbappén A 19-goal record in the Champions League before his 21st birthday.

Now 22-year-old Mbappé, meanwhile, scored three goals on Tuesday as PSG covered in the Champions League quarter-finals away from Barcelona 4-1.

Rumors of his move to Spanish giant Real Madrid intensify in the suction of Haaland’s paint crutches.

“The new owner of the throne is clear, the Norwegian news agency NTB quoted the Spanish magazine Marca,” referring in his story to the player careers of Haaland and PSG star Mbappé.

NTB also circulated the BBC match report, which was a flattering read for Haaland.

“I’m pretty sure that Mbappén and Haaland COMPARABILITY will be similar to the arrangement as between Messi and Ronaldo,” the BBC saw.

The Italian classic of top sports Gazzetta dello Sport joined the Haaland Praise Choir.

“Haaland is more and more a phenomenon,” Gazzetta dello Sport glowed.

The German Bild summed up the events of the quarterfinals played in Seville concisely.

“Haaland Festival,” Bild summed up.