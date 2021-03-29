Football What is the secret to Teemu Pukki’s wild finish – Answers from a journalist from Norwich, a former Huuhkajat coach and Pukki himself

In Norwich, Teemu Puk is talked about for a long time, and former Huuhkaja coach Antti Muurinen is happy to admit that Pukki is the best striker in the history of the Finnish national team, but what is the secret of his wild goal?

What would be without the Finnish men’s national football team Teemu Pukkia? Pukki is the team’s number one star, whose regularity is scored in both the Finnish national team and the English Norwich City.

“Who else is supposed to be,” asked the Owls ’Twitter account on Sunday night after Pukki scored another goal for the Owls in the World Cup qualifiers in Kiev, Ukraine.

The scorer collects thanks and praise, but Buck himself remembers to praise the team’s work. His goals also come from the work and the goal spots that teammates build.

Three years ago, the career of football player Teemu Puk turned sharply. There were good seasons in Denmark behind them, and those were the beginning of a new phase in his career. Even then, the goals came at a tremendous pace, but the A-national team had only a few hits during the four Danish seasons. In the spring and summer of 2018, the pace changed.

In the summer of 2018, Pukki moved to the second highest league level in England, the Championship Series, and the goals began to crackle in both the club team and the national team at an unprecedented pace.

In three years, Pukki has become one of the best strikers of all time in Norwich City and in the Finnish national team he has climbed to the top of the list of all-time national team players. Norwich City have scored 63 goals in 119 matches in less than three seasons. The national team has scored 20 goals in 27 matches since the beginning of 2018.

Right now, playing Feels like a buck.

“I really enjoy football at the moment. It is a pleasure to go on the field, ”Pukki said on Monday at the A national team’s remote briefing.

“ “We’re a tougher level team than before.”

Teemu Pukki says he will play the best football of his career this season.­

On Sunday In Ukraine, the 1–1 Handicap goal resulting from the penalty kick was Pukki’s thirtieth goal in the A national team. Behind the all-time goal scorers Mikael Forssell (29 goals), and the above is only left Jari Litmanen With 32 goals.

With a couple of minutes left in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers, Pukki pressed and snatched the ball from Ukraine’s central defender. The defender had no chance to overthrow Pukki. Pku’s third goal in two qualifiers was born from the point.

In his last four international matches, he has scored five goals. Last autumn’s five-match dry season has been forgotten.

On Monday Pukki celebrated his 31st birthday in Kiev and told the media his thoughts on his birthday. Pukki noted that the last years in Brøndby, Denmark were already going well and there were a lot of goals. In all, he scored 72 goals in 164 matches over four seasons.

But why have there been so many goals in the national team in recent years?

“The big thing is that as a team we’ve played better. We had a few difficult years. We’ve won games and we’ve been able to create more seats. My own game requires that others create those places, it helps a lot, ”Pukki said.

“We are a tougher level team than before. Anyway I have played the best football of my career the last two or three years. “

“ “I get the most out of myself when I have a relaxed feeling and can enjoy.”

Pukki scored a goal in the second match of the World Cup qualifiers played in Kiev, Ukraine, and succeeded in the goal in the fourth consecutive national match.­

Dry, the goal has been scored for Puk in both the A national team and the club team. In the English Premier League, he played 13 consecutive matches without goals last season. And in 2014–2016, Pukki had a 21-match dry season on the national team

“I learned about those times, and then football wasn’t nice. It was hard when there were no successes. You have to go through things inside your head that you can leave the field casually. I get the most out of myself when I have a relaxed feeling and can enjoy. ”

This Championship season saw a seven-match period from December to February, when Pukki scored just one penalty kick goal. The solution to the situation was found on the training ground.

“There were injuries at the beginning of the year. I got rid of them, and then I did extra work on the training ground with a few players. After the rehearsals, I stayed to get a feel for the goal. ”

“That’s where it came from then. The first goal that came after a short break was an easy finish to the blank. It gave me more self-confidence, and has continued in the same way since then. Paints nurture self-confidence. ”

Now Pukki has scored 22 goals in the Championship Series and is the second Brentford striker to score 28 goals on the stock exchange Ivan Toneyn after.

Norwich City the next editor of The Athletic sports magazine Michael Baileyn according to Puk, a goal pace similar to the last few years has not been seen in the company for years. Buck is already on the club’s all-time top four list. For the top ten, he needs three goals.

“It is already clear that he is an attacker that Norwich supporters will talk about for a long time to come.”

The word legend is usually not worth cultivating too lightly, but among the top ten scorers of the club, Pukki would undoubtedly be a club legend. Buck was on his way to promotion to the Norwich City Premier League two seasons ago, and this season he is doing the same trick.

According to Bailey, Pukki was a decisive player in his first season in Norwich despite playing on a team that scored a lot of goals anyway.

“Teemu’s contribution was important as he often scored the first goal or the goal with which Norwich rose to the game. His goals always seemed decisive. ”

“If you think he’s done this season [lähes] as many goals as two seasons ago in a team that hasn’t scored nearly as many goals as then, it’s hard to think he wouldn’t be an even more important player for Norwich this time around. ”

“ “This year is enough for Pukki to rise to number one.”

Teemu Pukki is emerging as the best goal scorer of the national football team ever, past Jari Litmanen.­

Litmasen During his A-national team career, it was wondered if a player from Litmanen’s taxes would ever come to the national team again. Of course, there was no new Litma, but Pukki will soon be a better goal scorer. Former head coach of the A national team Antti Muurinen says he is happy to admit that Pukki is the best striker in the national team’s history.

“That’s not just proven by goals and feeds. Football has developed between Jari Litmanen and Mixu Paatelainen a lot of times. It increases Teemu’s value. I know the eras are hard to compare. This year is enough for Pukki to become number one, ”says Muurinen.

Muurinen describes Pukki’s current nature on the field and how it reflects the player’s confidence.

“When you look at the essence of Teemu, it radiates strength, self-confidence and confidence in performance. It even seems easy to do, ”Muurinen ponders.

“A good athlete needs good self-confidence, and all of these successes feed self-confidence. Teemu really only needs half the place, and it becomes a dangerous situation anyway. ”

Walled recalls the time when, according to him, Finnish players lacked running power.

“When Teemu leaves alongside the defender, he almost always defeats the central defender. The run is light and loose. Even if he has the ball with him, the opponent will not succeed. That is one indication of his enormous ability. ”

“I hope Teemu gets a chance to play on some club team where he can win trophies. Now Norwich is rising, and then what happens again in the Premier League? I think Teemu deserved even more. He is a great person and a great player. ”

It’s sure to have goals still coming in this season, and why not in the summer European Championships as well.

“It seems that I am the strongest in tune, what I had in my career. It may be that I had the same level back then in the first Norwich season, again by the time the field feels like goals are coming. I can go to the games with ease and not have to stress, ”Pukki said before the opening of the World Cup qualifier.

Finland will face off in the Swiss international match on Wednesday at 9.45 pm Finnish time. The V Sport Jalkapallo channel shows the match, and it can be watched for free at Viafree.fi.