Football | What happened? Lionel Messi made Miami undefeated, but injury completely derailed the team

How can one player have such a huge meaning for the whole team?

Lionel Messi made Inter Miami unbeatable. With his injury, the team seems to have completely lost the ability to win.

Argentina’s world champion captain has played 12 matches in the United States, of which Miami has not lost a single one. Messi formed a pair of radars for the Finnish national team by Robert Taylor with when Miami celebrated in all seven of its League Cup matches up to the final and in the American Cup semi-final.

In the MLS league, Miami’s balance with Messi is three wins and a draw.

Lionel Messi and Robert Taylor celebrate a goal during the League Cup home match against Atlanta United on July 25.

Now Miami has had to do without Messi for six games. It won the first one, but after that there are two draws and three losses.

When the best in the world is taken out of the equation, it’s fair to expect the performances to weaken. Miami’s complete collapse can still be considered surprising, because the players’ self-confidence seemed to have improved clearly and the ball is still distributed Sergio Busquets, one of the fifteen best playmakers of the last year. Another of Messi’s former Barcelona teammates, an attacking left tackle Jordi Albais also injured.

Miami’s other games without Messi have been MLS, but one of the losses came in the American Cup final.

Messi after joining the team in mid-July, Miami was in jumbo place in the Eastern Conference with the worst point total in the entire MLS. At the time, the playoffs at the end of the year seemed like a utopia, but Messi’s magic made the pursuit of a further place and even the championship a complete reality – until the severity of his muscle injury was revealed.

Wednesday’s 1-4 loss as a guest of direct rival Chicago Fire made the playoff hunt almost impossible.

Miami was five points away from the last qualifying spot, i.e. the ninth place it currently holds Lassi Lappalainen represented by Montréal. Chicago is two points ahead of Montréal in the first playoff spot.

However, Miami is not only competing against Chicago and Montréal for the next place. A possible collapse of either would not alone save Miami, even if they win all three of their last games, as there are no fewer than four other hopefuls in between: New York City, DC United, New York Red Bulls and Jere Uronen represented by Charlotte.

Mess missed the Miami ring first after traveling to Argentina’s two World Cup qualifiers. He scored in the home win over Ecuador but did not play in Bolivia, which is considered a tough place for visitors due to the thin atmosphere.

Upon his return, Messi was rested in Atlanta, speculated to be due to the stadium’s artificial turf. In the home match against Toronto, he left the game in the opening period – Taylor, who was replaced, thanked him by scoring two handsome goals – and Messi has not played at all since then.

Messi’s trouble was first explained by muscle fatigue, but since then there has been talk of a muscle injury.

Lionel Messi watched Inter Miami’s Copa America final against Houston Dynamo on September 27 with his family.

Success path in the Leagues Cup played in the summer, it seems that Miami did a disservice after the fact. Competition between MLS and Mexican league teams clogged Miami’s calendar and depleted players. Messi brought Miami the first trophy in club history, but the most important thing would have been to succeed in MLS.

Miami’s Argentinian coach Tata Martino last week described his group as “exhausted”, according to the news agency AFP.

“The truth is that playing so many matches was going to hurt us sooner or later.”

of the MLS from the teams of other Finnish players Alexander Ring and Leo Väisänen Austin as well By Robin Lodi and Teemu Pukin Minnesota United are still dreaming of a stretch for the Western Conference playoff qualifiers.

So none of the seven Finns in MLS is going to make it to the playoffs, at least directly, that is, with the seven best teams of the two conferences.

Read more: The Messi craze is only accelerating in the United States – the public is already admiring the “wrong team”, tickets are being sold out of hand

Read more: Messi praised Miami after his difficult time in Paris: “Latinos show their feelings and love”

Read more: Lionel Messi’s Finnish radar pair tells what it’s like to play with the world’s best footballer

Read more: The whiners found America in droves – “The circles are simply bigger”