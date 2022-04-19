Football West Ham’s Ukrainian star had a bitter conversation with a Russian football legend: “I asked you how to sleep your night”

Andri Jarmolenko does not understand why his former friend and role model remain silent and continue his work in Russia.

UKRAINE national team player and West Ham United Andri Jarmolenko says he called his former national teammate and friend Anatoly to Tymoshchuk. The duo have been playing together for seven years.

Today, Tymoshchuk, 42, works as an assistant coach at Zenit in St. Petersburg. He has not publicly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Football Association gave him in March lifelong ban and nullify all his achievements and statistics in Ukraine.

Tymoshchuk has played 144 A-games for the Ukrainian national team, more than any other Ukrainian player. He has also served as captain of the national team for a long time.

Jarmolenko, who was the captain of Ukraine at the European Football Championship last summer, has played 106 A-matches and finished with 44 goals.

West Hamin the star does not understand the attitude of his former friend and role model.

Jarmolenko says Ukrainian football media Zorya Londonski said she was in contact with her ex-friend and that the duo’s phone conversation wasn’t very warm.

“I asked him how you sleep your night and he replied he wasn’t sleeping.”

“I told her you were a role model for me, now you’re nothing. Then he told me to go to hell and I told him the same thing, ”Jarmolenko says.