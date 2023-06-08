Football | West Ham won the Conference League

The London team became the second champion of the Conference League. Last year, the championship was won by the Italian club AS Roma.

Football the men’s Conference League has been won by West Ham. The London team defeated Florentine Fiorentina 2-1 in the final match played in Prague late on Wednesday.

After a scoreless first half Said Benrahma opened the scoring for West Ham with a penalty kick in the 62nd minute, after which Fiorentina’s Giacomo Bonaventura equalized five minutes later. He decided the match by Jarrod Bowen goal in the 90th minute.

West Ham became the second champion of the Conference League. Last year, the championship was won by the Italian club AS Roma.

West Ham the only previous euro title is from the spring 1965 cup winners’ cup. Fiorentina, on the other hand, have not won a European club competition since the 1960–61 Cup Winners’ Cup.

Before the match, Prague police said they had arrested 16 people after Fiorentina fans attacked West Ham supporters in a bar in central Prague. Three people suffered minor injuries.