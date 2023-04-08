Two days after the controversial lighter incident at Feyenoord-Ajax, matches in professional football went wrong again. After the match against FC Utrecht, it was restless for a while on Friday evening around the FC Groningen stadium.

Supporters of the home club tried to get close to the section with FC Utrecht supporters, to write regional media. The police prevented this and temporarily enclosed the supporters behind a guardrail along the road. Then about twenty supporters walked towards the police. Policemen were pelted with bottles from that group. A roadside fire was also started.

The group of supporters who were enclosed behind the guardrail were led back to the stadium by the police a short time later. The other group that arrived later was chased away by means of charges, writes RTV Noord. FC Groningen lost again on Friday evening (1-2) and seems to be on its way to relegation to the second level, the Kitchen Champion Division. See also 'Death to S.': Dutchman with revolver hangs banner on Belgian house, neighbor kidnapped earlier

Text continues below the tweet



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

In that competition, Helmond Sport-MVV was temporarily stopped last night after fireworks were thrown onto the field from the away section. With this, a new rule set by the KNVB football association immediately came into force: from now on, matches will be stopped immediately if objects are thrown on the field.

Without an audience

The discussion about the behavior of supporters has flared up in recent weeks. Even before the incidents in De Kuip last weekend, where hurtful chants could also be heard, the police union sounded the alarm. On this site, Jan Struijs of the NPB stated that a ban on the public was an issue if things went wrong more often at the stadiums. See also The lawyer who always wanted to win found he was losing to life

After the events surrounding Feyenoord-Ajax, which gave Ajax player Davy Klaassen a bleeding head, Justice Minister Dilan Yesilfgöz stated that the home audience may also be banned if the problems are not quickly suppressed.