HJK and KuPS will decide the championship in two weeks.

Vaasa

VPS–HJK 3–2

“Unbelievable the end, and this can also happen”, said the spectators who witnessed the match between VPS and HJK in Vaasa, pouring out of the stands into the corridors and out of the stadium. At the same time, the field had been taken over by spectators who celebrated the VPS bronze medals together with the players.

HJK’s fourth consecutive championship was just half a minute away, when the match was tied 2-2 in the fourth and last minute of overtime. VPS got its seventh corner kick of the match, and VPS’s power forward Peter Michael scored an incredible dream goal with a turn shot.

VPS’s Nigerian striker Peter Michael (center) often caused problems for HJK’s defense.

“Quite a turnaround goal from Peter Michael,” praised HJK’s head coach Toni Korkeakunnas.

HJK’s the potential confirmation of the championship slipped away after two weeks, and VPS happily secured the bronze. It rang joyfully for the residents of Vaasa, who celebrated the captain of VPS, a football legend from Vaasa, in the match By Sebastian Strandvall end of professional career.

Harrison Sawyer of VPS in the middle of the supporters after the match.

Korkeakunnas stated that the loss to VPS was the first setback in the Veikkausliiga. It was the team’s first loss during his tenure as head coach, which began in July.

“We have nothing to worry about here. We won’t dwell on this. Then we have a great home game coming up where we can win the championship. The first leg did not bring the desired result,” said Korkeakunnas.

“If we go into the last home game with three points in the lead, then this hasn’t gone terribly bad.”

HJK’s the dressing room was dead silent after the match, and the disappointed players packed their equipment in silence. The suspended winger Top Middle discussed another player on the sidelines looking disappointed Matti Peltolan with in the dressing room corridor.

“That ending is very annoying. I don’t know if we deserved a draw. I could say no,” Keskinen said.

HJK started the match incredibly badly. Midfielder Lucas Lingman lost the ball in the second minute Yevgeni Bashkirov, who shot the ball into the back corner of the goal. It wasn’t until the eighth minute that HJK got into the attacking third for the first time.

HJK lost too many possessions and could not control the ball.

In the 14th minute, HJK couldn’t release the constant pressure after a corner, and Peter Michael shot a 2–0 goal from in front of the goal. After a quarter, it seemed that HJK would not secure the championship on Sunday.

Joona Toivion according to HJK started the match in a terrible way.

“We were completely asleep for the first quarter. They came hard, and that’s kind of what this game fell down the most. The end of the first half and the second half was more of a normal game from us: we created scoring opportunities and attacked,” said Toivio.

“And we got to the situation we wanted. But then came the last kick of the game, and the ball was in the goal.”

Time rarely has HJK had to face a team that pressed as greedily as VPS at the beginning of the match in the Veikkausliiga.

Five minutes before the break, the HJK striker Hassane Bandé scored a great 1-2 narrowing goal, which made it a little easier to start the second period. In the second period, HJK’s best scorer entered the field Bojan Radulovic Anthony Olusanya in place of. In the 77th minute, Radulovic headed in a 2–2 tie, and it was his 18th goal of the league season.

HJK's players rejoiced at Hassane Bandé's (second left) 1-2 goal at the end of the opening period.

The league championship was already within HJK’s reach, but VPS’s last attack turned the situation upside down. Peter Michael scored his fifteenth goal of the season.

“It’s an incredible feeling, and winning a bronze medal against one of the best teams in the league is an incredible feeling. We believe in our process and what we are doing. We also had incredible support from supporters,” said Peter Michael.

The Veikkausliiga championship will be decided on October 21, when HJK meets KuPS at the Bolt Arena. Three points behind HJK, KuPS needs a three-goal victory to win the championship.