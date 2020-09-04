Bernard Caïazzo denounces the existence of multiple health protocols between the various European championships.

To avoid the many postponements of football matches, the Professional Football League (LFP) has relaxed its health protocol. It has yet to be validated by the government and provides that a match can be played as long as the club can field 20 players. This would allow PSG to maintain their game against Lens next week, as six of his players, including three on Thursday, tested positive for coronavirus. “All those who love football are annoyed, their football is hurting because today our season has not started”, reacted on Friday September 4 on franceinfo Bernard Caïazzo, president of the supervisory board of AS Saint-Etienne and president of the Premier League clubs union, that is to say the employers’ union representing the Ligue 1 clubs in the professional football bodies.

Whether a football match is postponed or maintained pending the results of coronavirus tests, for Bernard Caïazzo, it is a “sword of Damocles”. “If we do not manage to play our matches during the season, we will suffer very significant economic consequences on our television rights and sports skills”, he explained, citing “fairness of the championship”.

Bernard Caïazzo has also denounced the existence of multiple health protocols. “Uefa has taken a position on the health situation which is at least 13 valid players, for the Belgians it is seven, there is a problem of European harmonization“, he criticized. For the president of the Premier League clubs union, “we must harmonize all that”.

Bernard Caïazzo also pointed out the issue of the maximum number of supporters present in the stadiums, authorized at 9,000 for the Brive Stadium on the occasion of the resumption of the Top 14 rugby. “At one point, football fans in general are asking themselves the question of special treatment for football, which is very difficult to understand”, he regretted. “Is it normal that we allow 5,000 supporters in a 6,000-seat stadium, but for an 80,000-seat stadium like the Stade de France, we allow 5,000 supporters, why this distortion?” he asked.

