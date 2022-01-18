Football Wayne Rooney or Frank Lampard? Everton is feverishly looking for a new manager

Roberto Martinez, who was nominated for the number one, is not available.

English Everton, who is playing in the Premier League, is looking for a new manager to be fired Rafael Benitezin in place of. Everton inquired about the possibility of becoming a former manager of the team Roberto Martinez back to the club but BBC’s according to the Belgian Football Association dropped that idea.

Martinez is currently the head coach of the Belgian national team. Martinez was fired from Everton in May 2016.

Now the strongest candidates are Derby manager and former Everton player Wayne Rooney as well as the former manager of Chelsea and also Derby Frank Lampard.

Frank Lampard

Sky Sportsin according to Everton, he will be interviewing Lampard, who has not worked as a coach since January 2021, when he was fired from Chelsea. Discussions with Rooney are also ongoing, Sky Sports says.

According to the BBC, the list also includes the former head coach of the Croatian national team and West Ham Slaven Bilic and former Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre.

The coaching issue is being resolved by the owner of Everton Fahrad Moshiri and the president of the club Bill Kenwright.

Everton announced on Tuesday that the team will be coached temporarily in the following games Duncan Ferguson, which this week has also pulled the team’s rehearsals.

Addition 18.1.2022 at 21.52: The last paragraph of the story has been changed. Added that Duncan Ferguson will coach the team in the following games. Removed that a new manager will be selected by Saturday.