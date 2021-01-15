Football Wayne Rooney ended his long playing career, becoming Derby’s full-time Manager

Wayne Rooney’s professional career lasted nearly 20 years.

Former Striker of the England national team and Manchtester United Wayne Rooney end his career as a player. Rooney will take on the role of full-time Champion Series Derby Manager, the club says in a press release, according to news agency Reuters.

The Rooney contract is valid until 2023.

Rooney, 35, has served as interim manager earlier this season, but has also played in Derby. Phillip Cocu was fired in November.

“When I get a chance to follow [managerina] Brian Cloughin, Jim Smith, Frank Lampardin and after Phillip Cocu, it’s an honor, ”Rooney says in a statement.

“I and my staff we will leave no stone unturned to achieve our potential, which I testified last 12 months in this historic club.”

Rooney began his playing career at Everton, but moved to Manchester United at the age of 18. Rooney is United’s top scorer of all time with 183 goals.

After United, Rooney returned to Everton in 2017 and the following year he moved to DC United in the North American MLS League, where the Englishman played two seasons. Rooney arrived at the derby in January 2020.

In the England national team, Rooney played 120 matches and scored 53 goals.