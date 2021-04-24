Sunday, April 25, 2021
Football Watford secured his rise to the Premier League, Teemu Pukki missed the goal in the QPR game

by admin
April 24, 2021
in World
Watford won football in the English Championship at home at Millwall 1-0, ensuring the club’s direct promotion to the Premier League next season. Teemu Pukin represented by Norwich has confirmed its rise in the past.

Both Norwich and Watford return to the main series after just one season’s absence. Watford scored a penalty kick in the opening half on Saturday Ismaila Sarr.

Norwich lead the English championship series by five points to Watford with both remaining two matches. Brentford, who is third, has played less of the match, but its difference to Watford is already ten points.

Brentford beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday. Brentford Finnish striker left without a goal Marcus Forss came on in the 75th minute.

Norwich also grabbed the win as it defeated QPR 3-1 on away. At the end of the match, Pukki was substituted.

