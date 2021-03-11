Football Was there a miscarriage of justice in Lionel Mess’s penalty kick? “Verratti was almost on Mess’s back”

Marco Verratti of PSG moved before the penalty kick from Mess.

Football The FC Barcelona-Paris Saint-Germain quarter-finals of the Champions League saw a dramatic moment when Lionel Messi failed in the penalty shootout at the very end of the first half.

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas blocked Mess’s shot. From the block, the ball bounced into the goal crossbar and from there to the field. PSG: n Marco Verratti got the ball first and kicked it from the end out of the field.

It was then checked from the video whether the penalty shot should be renewed. According to many estimates, the video checked whether both legs of the Navas were moving from the finish line before the Mess shot. This did not happen, but there was more in the situation: Verratti seemed to be moving into the penalty area before Messi’s shot left.

If that happened, the penalty shot should have been renewed. For example, experts from BT Sport, which broadcasts the match to Britain, were convinced that this should have been done.

“How did they not notice that he [Verratti] penetrated there [rangaistusalueelle]. He’s almost stuck on Mess’s back, ”the former footballer Joe Cole stated.

Also the Spanish media drew attention to the situation. FLAT asked the referee Iturralde Gonzálezilta.

“The penalty kick should have been new because Verratti is running inside [rangaistusalueelle]. He penetrates the area before the shot, gets into the return ball and clears the situation at an angle. This is the biggest flaw in the var system to date. They had to see Verratt’s intrusion. He was a meter and a half inside. They just looked at the goalkeeper, ”González marvels.

The referees for the match were from England. The Chief Judge was Anthony Taylor and sat in the var booth Stuart Attwell and Paul Tierney.

Had Messi succeeded, Barcelona would have moved on to a 2-1 lead and would have been two goals away from reaching extra time. No more goals were scored in the match, so PSG will continue to the semi-finals with 5-2 goals.