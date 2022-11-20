Football | Was the picture of Messi and Ronaldo at the chessboard real after all? The video raises questions

Messi and Ronaldo were immortalized at a chessboard in a Louis Vuitton ad.

SATURDAY was a big hit on social media Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s a joint photo taken by a star photographer Annie Leibovitz. However, the video taken from the filming situation raises the question of whether the photo was genuine after all.

HS also reported on the picture on Saturday.

It is an advertising photo taken by Leibovitz for the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton. In the picture, Messi and Ronaldo are in civilian clothes and playing chess on top of a Louis Vuitton bag.

Ronaldo and Messi posted the same photo on their social media channels. The photo is so rare that the two have been photographed together. Usually there are pictures of them together only when they happen to play against each other in a football match.

On Sunday Louis Vuitton posted a video of the filming on YouTube, but the video was quickly removed. No reason was given for the removal.

However, many had time to recover the video, and the reason for the deletion may be revealed. The video, which lasts one minute and 12 seconds, doesn’t even once show that Messi and Ronaldo were filming together.

Instead, the video shows a point where Messi is sitting alone at the chessboard. In addition, at one point in the background on the computer screen you can see pictures in which Messi and Ronaldo are in the positions of the published picture, but alone at the table.

Louis Vuitton has removed the video of the shoot from YouTube, but many managed to save the video before it was removed. In addition to Messi’s and Ronaldo’s comments, the video shows passages that raise doubts about the authenticity of the picture published on Saturday.

So there is no certainty whether the published image is genuine or not.

Both star players are currently preparing for the World Cup. Messi is the captain of Argentina and Ronaldo of Portugal.