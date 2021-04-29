Football “Was Cristiano Ronaldo on the PSG wall?” Social media mocked with devotion to the dramatic mistake of the Parisian team in the Champions League

Football The first semi-final of the Champions League semi-finals between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City got quite a turnaround in the second half on Wednesday night in Paris.

After an overwhelming performance, PSG had gone 1-0 in the opening half Marquinhosin with a header after a corner kick. In the second half, City increased the pace and PSG got on the defensive: first Kevin De Bruynen the center ball hit PSG’s net, and only seven minutes later Riyad Mahrez scored a free kick.

Players from Mahrez’s free kick goal in the PSG wall are allowed to take the reasons to their necks, as the ball went between the two players in the wall towards the goal, leaving the PSG goalkeeper Keilor Navas completely surprised.

The social media has not forgotten the star player of Juventus Cristiano Ronaldon activity on the wall: “Someone said Ronaldo was on the PSG free kick wall against the City.”

Messages refer to Ronaldo made two mistakes this season. In the Champions League quarterfinals against Porto, Ronaldo jumped and turned his back: the ball went between his legs and sank to the finish. In the Italian league Parma match, Ronaldo closed his eyes and bowed forward: the ball flew over him and found Juventus’ goal.

PSG’s wall work was also compared to a hole in a wall or a sparse gate.

PSG and City will face off in the second round next Tuesday in Manchester. The second semi-final pair, Chelsea-Real Madrid, is 1-1 after the first round. The second round will be played in London next Wednesday.