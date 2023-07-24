Football | VPS’s incredible winning streak continues in Veikkausiiga

Vaasa Palloseura’s winning streak is already five matches long.

Vaasa Football Club already won the fifth game in a row in the football Veikkausliiga. No other club has been able to do that this season in the highest league level of men’s football.

On Sunday, Vaasa defeated Haka Valkeakoski at home with goals 4–1. Nigerian striker Peter Michael scored two goals and an English pack for VPS Tyler Reid and Aussie forward Harrison Sawyer to the man of the goal.

This lifted VPS to 21 points and fifth place in the series. However, it is very difficult to push higher than that, as AC Oulu is nine points away from the fourth place.

Haka is now the last in the series, because IFK Mariehamn grabbed a full point pot from the away match in Lahti.

The 2–0 win moves the Mariehamn group to tenth place in the series of 12 teams, tied with Lahti, which is last to last.

Seinäjoki Football Club leads the league with a three-point difference over Kuopio Palloseura, although SJK has played one less game than KuPS.