Football | VPS prepares for the big bang: Nousija team close to a European place

VPS’s cinderella saga culminates in the final of the Veikkausliiga Eurolopp tournament, where the last place in the Conference League of next season will be decided.

22.10. 20:35

Football The betting league season ends with the final of the Euro-final tournament between Haka of Valkeakoski and Palloseura of Vaasa, where the winner gets a place in the Eurocourts, i.e. the Conference League qualifiers.

The final pair was only decided in extra time on Saturday in Oulu. Replace the incoming VPS Riku Jääskä completed the only hit of the night in the 108th minute of the game.

Jääskä’s rise to the limelight has been straight out of a storybook. The 24-year-old attacker still played in the summer of 2019 in Kolmose, from where he has risen one step at a time to the gates of the Eurocourts.

“There were many events, and each had its own place. We scored one goal, and that was enough this time”, VPS head coach Jussi Nuorela said of Saturday’s thriller.

The betting league Haka, who placed fourth in the upper final series, made it directly to the two-part final, so the team gets a significant rest advantage for the games on Wednesday and Sunday.

At the end of its season, VPS plays five high-stakes football matches within 15 days.

“It is of course Haka’s advantage, but luckily we get three days off instead of the previous two. Of course, recovering from these games is pretty tough. Haka has had to wait, but we have been able to play and we are in tune”, Nuorela believed.