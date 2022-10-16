Football | VPS’ away draw ended the Mariehamn team’s season

The Europa League is four matches away at VPS.

IFK In the meeting between Mariehamn and Vaasa Palloseura in the final round of the men’s football league, the bet was a place in the playoffs to fight for the last European place next season. The home team needed a win on Sunday to continue the season. A draw with the goals of 2–2 (1–0) ended the season of the Mariehamn team.

“Much better could be done. The legs somehow got stuck in the booth during the break, but in the end you have to be proud of the guys for climbing up the levels. On Wednesday, we have to be able to improve our ball game”, commented Vepsu’s Vöyri-born winger Jesper Engström.

Kalle Multanen led VPS in the opening period with his 14th goal of the season. Timi Lahten and Riku Sjöroosin hits gave hope to IFK until a solution was seen in the 83rd minute. of IFK Mohammed Abubakari directed the VPS by Tyler Reid a passing shot into his own goal.

VPS had made eight trips to Mariehamn without a win until they claimed a total of four points from two matches on the island this season.

“After a damn big job, the guy bounced the equalizer. For us, this was a bit like a Cup game, because the prize would have been only four matches away after this,” commented IFK captain Timi Lahti, who scored the opening goal of the season.

For VPS, a place for next season’s Eurocourts would be four matches away. First, we should win the fifth game of the series away from home on Wednesday, and then the winner of the sixth game and the stalemate on the weekend. Series four Haka awaits the winner of the four as his opponent for the two-part final.