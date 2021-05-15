Football Volts goal scorer Sam Kerr is one of the key players as Chelsea chases Champions League victory

Kerr and Fran Kirby form a destructive pair of radars. The power duo named Kerr-by is trying to overthrow FC in the final of the Barcelona Women’s Champions League.

Chelsean Women’s soccer teams are often referred to as mentality monsters. The name is perfect for a mentally strong team, Sam Kerr believes.

“This team gets to dig a new gear when the situation is the most difficult. Many other teams cannot do the same, ”Kerr said says British newspaper in an interview with The Guardian.

Kerr from Australia is one of the guarantors of the success of the London club. She scored 21 goals in 22 matches when Chelsea won the English Women’s Super League.

“Not bad, not bad,” Kerr laughs only as the second player to break the 20-goal limit during the same season, but recalls the goal-setting is his job.

“It’s one of the good personal milestones. The most important thing is that I can help my team win the championships. ”

Kerr’s help is also needed on Sunday as Chelsea chases a women’s Champions League win. It will face FC Barcelona in the final match in Gothenburg.

Sam Kerr took pleasure in when Chelsea won the women’s league cup in March. In addition, Chelsea won the English Women’s Super League this season.­

27 years old Kerr is the all-time top scorer in both the U.S. NWSL League and the Australian Women’s Main Series.

The 168-cent striker is an excellent main player. He cuts the defenses with his timely runs and shoots heavily with both feet.

Kerr celebrates his hits with style – the trademark ventilation consists of a cartwheel and a subsequent volt in reverse. At the championship party, the playful striker introduced his tongue.

“Everyone gives me shit because I went to Instagram and commented on funny things,” he continues.

Kerr, on the other hand, has gained a lot of new fans for himself with his openness, The Guardian recalls. The championship season was also special because of the coronavirus.

“Many of us have been away from our families for a long time and have not seen our loved ones. Most of us were alone at Christmas and New Year, ”Kerr says.

Chelsea superstar Sam Kerr’s trademark ventilation starts with a cart wheel.­

The cart wheel is followed by a volt backwards.­

Kerr leads the first finals of Chelsea club history in the Women’s Champions League.

“It’s special, of course, but we haven’t won anything yet,” he said says In an interview with the British broadcaster BBC.

Kerr moved to Chelsea in November 2019 from the Chicago Red Stars. He finds the teams of this season incredibly talented.

“This is probably the best Chelsea I’ve ever seen and definitely the best team I’ve ever belonged to,” Kerr praises.

The move to England has forced Kerr to add different elements to his game than before, the BBC recalls. Kerr himself says it was a reason to move on to new challenges.

“The United States suited me as a player, but here I have had to adapt differently,” he says.

The Australian women’s national team, Matildas, will also enjoy the effectiveness of Sam Kerr. Pictured is Kerr celebrating a national goal in November 2017.­

Women The Champions League will get a new winner on Sunday. FC Barcelona has been in the finals in 2019, but the result was a loss to Olympique Lyonnais.

Lyon has dominated European women’s football since celebrating seven Champions League victories since 2011. Five of the championships came in a row in 2016–2020.

In addition to Kerri, Chelsea has another solver in his ranks, the Englishman Fran Kirby, 27. The duo, known as Kerr-by, have already scored 52 goals this season.

Nine of the hits have been born in the Champions League.

“Fran has proven to be one of the best players in the world. Our connection is special. Everyone asks me if we practice it, but it comes naturally, ”Kerr praises his radar pair.

Women’s Soccer Champions League final Chelsea-FC Barcelona on Sunday 16.5. at 22. V Sport Sports and Elisa Entertainment Viaplay show the match live.