Supporters of Fluminense and Boca Juniors were seen in a street photo of Rio de Janeiro under the final match of the Libertadores Cup.

South America the club championship has been played for since 1960. The Copa Libertadores is an event that is held in high esteem in the soccer-mad continent.

This year’s champion was decided on Saturday at the legendary Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Against each other were the Argentinian Boca Juniors, who won the competition six times, and Fluminense, who played in their hometown, and were chasing their first victory.

Quite a number of Boca Juniors supporters arrived in Rio de Janeiro from Argentina, and especially from Buenos Aires. Some of Boca’s fans took advantage of the joy already on Thursday on Rio’s most famous sandy beach. The party at Copacapana was interrupted when Fluminense supporters showed up and started brawling with the foreigners.

The police arrested a Boca Juniors supporter on Saturday.

The police were called to the scene to calm the situation. The police had to use tear gas and fire rubber bullets to prevent the march from continuing.

Teams supporters also caused problems for the authorities on the day of the game. The Daily Mail and many other media by ultra fans of the local Fluminense had a street fight with the police near the Maracana stadium.

The Boca Juniors supporter had a hard time on the day of the match.

The mounted police used harsh measures.

Police used tear gas and fired rubber bullets to keep the rowdy fans away.

Fluminense won the match itself. The 2–1 winning goal in extra time was scored by the striker of the brass team John Kennedy Batista de Souzawho received a red card after rushing into the crowd of spectators to celebrate his goal.