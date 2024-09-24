Violence in football has no limits. Now in Argentina there was a violent episode in a C category match, with a strong attack by one of the fans towards their opponents.

According to the criteria of

It happened this Tuesday in a Primera C match between the teams Claypole and Berazategui.

The home fans crossed the stands to invade the opposing territory and respond to an initial attack by the visitors.

The video circulating on social media shows the terrible attack and even shows a man in a wheelchair caught in the middle of the confrontation. This man is Roberto “Mata” Rodriguez, president of one of the clubs, who is in a wheelchair.

The police, with few officers, try to contain the fans, and even the footballers ask them to calm down.

The local club was quick to issue a statement condemning the savage clashes that forced the match to be suspended in the 36th minute.

SPORTS

More sports news