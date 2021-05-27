Football Villarreal continued the Spanish Empire against English clubs

The limit of ten consecutive final wins broke in Gdańsk.

Villarreal continued the winning streak of Spanish clubs against English clubs in the final of the European Football League, which stretched to the side on Thursday.

OptaJoe, specializing in football statistics said on Thursday on his Twitter account, winning the finals of the European competitions for the tenth time in a row.

The Champions League, the European League and the Supercup played by the winners of these competitions have been included.

Spain’s winning streak began in the spring of 2006, when FC Barcelona beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Champions League final and Middlesbrough 4-0 in the Seville Europa League final.

Four of the wins have come in the Champions League final and four in the European League final. In the Supercup, Spanish clubs have celebrated twice.

Manchester United has been losing four tubes in the finals.

United lost the 2009 and 2011 Champions League final to FC Barcelona, ​​the 2017 Supercup Final to Real Madrid and the 2021 European League Final to Villarreal.

The English club last won the final of the euro competition against the Spanish club in the spring of 2001, when Liverpool knocked out Deportivo Alavés in the Europa League by 5-4 goals.