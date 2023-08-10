Football | Video review and the upper bar saved the Club in the opening period in Azerbaijan

Qarabağ FK’s goal was disallowed after video review right at the start of the match.

Europa League in the away match of the third round, HJK luckily survived the break without setbacks. Twice Qarabağ FK came very close to scoring the opening goal of the match on their home field.

For the first time, the Club survived with a scare in the fourth minute, when the midfielder Marko Jankovic shot the ball into the goal after a minute of possession for the home team. After a few minutes of waiting and video review, the situation was ruled offside. It was perhaps a necessary warning for HJK about the danger of the home team.

HJK was on the receiving end in the first half, when Qarabag unleashed attacks from the deep flanks in front of HJK’s goal. However, HJK was able to build their own attacks little by little.

Played as HJK’s left winger Top Middle was able to shoot at the goal for the first time in the eighth minute and the second time in the 44th minute.

The home team played so aggressively and the defensive line was high that it opened up opportunities for HJK’s wingers. Once Atom Tanaka was already a few steps away from behind the defensive line, but the home team’s topper caught him and stole the ball.

At the half-hour mark, HJK got Topi Keskinen and Bojan Radulovic with cooperation in the offensive end of the ball to the penalty area. That opened up an opportunity to move the ball into the goal, but Radulovic was given a warning for filming when he threw himself to the ground while passing the goalkeeper.

However, the home team created more scoring chances with their ball control. At half an hour, the Klubi’s goal was saved Try Soir block and Jesse Ostin thanks to the fight. In the 41st minute, a hidden goal Yassine Benzia shot the ball over the crossbar from the return ball of Jesse Öst’s save.

Before the evening’s match, a surprising name appeared in HJK’s player group, when the list of players published by the European football association Uefa included Hassane Bande. Bande is a 24-year-old Burkina Faso international who recently left Amiens SC in the French second division. Bandesta was the first to tell Evening newspaper.

The news will be completed after the second half.