Football | Video proves: Spain’s football manager jumped into Jennifer Hermoso’s arms before forcibly kissing her

Luis Rubiales hung around Jennifer Hermoso’s neck after the World Cup final.

Spanish Sports magazine Marca presented new evidence on Monday the president of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales and against his claims.

The video obtained by Marca from the award ceremony of the final of the Women’s World Cup proves that Rubiales jumped Jennifer Hermoson into her arms before kissing her on the mouth.

“Based on the video, it is clear that what Rubiales explained in last Friday’s meeting is not true,” Marca underlined in its news.

Rubiales claimed Hermoso lifted her up in the air and described the kiss as spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual.

Luis Rubiales kissed Jennifer Hermoso right on the mouth.

Nervous denied Rubiales’ claims already on Friday evening.

“I want to make it clear, as you can clearly see from the pictures, at no point did I consent to the kiss he gave me. And of course at no point did I try to lift him in the air,” said the striker of the world champion team.

The video proves that the football manager was in the air only because he jumped into Hermoso’s arms and hung on his neck.

On the other hand, Rubiales’s question about which speaks against spontaneity Marca already told last week Friday.

“Can I give you a kiss,” Rubiales asked, according to a lip reading expert.

Alexia Putellas (left) and Jennifer Hermoso (center) appeared at the award ceremony wearing each other’s shirts. Irene Paredes (right) wore her own jersey.

Rubiales has refused to resign from his position, but the pressure on him is increasing all the time.

Regional Directors of the Spanish Football Association require on Monday, Rubiales to resign from his position.

The country’s prosecuting authorities have started a preliminary investigation into possible sexual abuse and the UN has demanded to intervene in the rampant sexism in football.

International soccer federation Fifa has sidelined Rubiales from all soccer-related activities by giving him a 90-day ban.

of Spain the women’s national soccer team players have refused to play international matches as long as Rubieles remains president.

The Spanish government supports Hermoso and has strongly condemned Rubiales’ actions.

Helmarit, i.e. the Finnish women’s national football team, has also expressed its support for Hermoso and demanded that all forms of abuse or harassment be condemned and removed from the sport.