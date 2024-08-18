Football | Venezia of Finnish players lost their opening match in the Italian main league

Football|Jesse Joronen saved Venezia, who were promoted to Serie A, with a goal, but striker Joel Pohjanpalo was injured.

Football team Venezia’s opening match in the Italian Serie A ended with a 3-1 away loss against Lazio on Sunday.

Venezia, who were promoted to Serie A at the end of last season, scored the opening goal of the match in the 3rd minute Magnus Kofod Andersen finishing.

Lazio Valentin Castellanos equalized the game in the 11th minute, after which the net was swinging by the Finnish goalkeeper Jesse Joronen behind two more times.

Italian striker Mattia Zaccagni shot Lazio into the lead at the end of the first half from a penalty kick. Defender of Venezia Giorgio Altare his own goal in the 81st minute of the game was the final nail in the coffin.

Lazio took the number of shots in the match 13–11 and shots on goal 6–2.

Venezia’s Finnish striker Joel Pohjanpalo was sidelined for the game due to injury.