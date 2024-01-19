Nigerian top scorer Peter Michael moves to the main league in Romania. VPS gets a decent transfer compensation.

A year selected as league player 2023 Vaasa Palloseura Peter Michael moves to the ranks of the Romanian CFR Cluj.

According to the news outlet, the Nigerian winger has passed a medical examination and the contract will be announced later on Friday.

VPS will receive significant compensation for the transfer, as Michael had a contract valid for next season. According to the information, the amount is several hundreds of thousands of euros. The attacker's own paycheck also multiplies, which is why VPS was willing to let its top man go.

Michael arrived in Vaasa at the end of March, just a few weeks before the start of the season. After a challenging start, he finally forged 16 hits and finished second in the goal exchange of HJK Bojan Radulovic after.

Earlier in January, Radulovic moved to England for Huddersfield.

Michael signed an extension contract with Vepsuu in September, which guaranteed that the Vaasa team will receive a transfer fee for his departure.

CFR Cluj is an eight-time Romanian champion. Last season, the team made it through the group stage of the European Conference League, but narrowly fell to the Italian Lazio.