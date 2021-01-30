Football Veikkausliiga club HIFK acquired the seventh foreign player for its team – Stoke and Manchester City bred is the latest acquisition

Midfielder Jake Dunwoody was a player familiar to HIFK head coach from Stoke City.

Veikkausliiga Society HIFK will continue to haul foreign players to the team for the coming season. On Saturday, HIFK said it had washed an English midfielder Jake Dunwoodyn, 22, with a seasonal contract.

Dunwoody played as a junior at the Manchester City and Stoke City teams. Last season, Dunwoody represented Derry City, who played in Ireland’s main series.

Dunwoody have played twelve matches for the Northern Ireland under-21 national team.

Dunwoody is HIFK’s head coach Joaquín Gómezille familiar with Stoke’s organization.

“I was involved in training with the representative team when Joaquín was a coach at Stoke. I also played two strong games against Finland. When he now asked me to move to HIFK, there was no need to think about it for very long, ”Dunwoody said in a HIFK press release.

“In the transfer, I saw an opportunity to raise my Profile. Helsinki looks like a great city. I want to play a good season, develop as a player and help HIFK succeed. ”

The HIFK team now has seven foreign players. In addition to Dunwoody, the team includes an Irish-English goalkeeper Calum Ward, Colombian Central Defender Aldayr Hernández, Spanish defender Pipe Sáez, U.S. Defender Macario Hing-Glover, Spanish striker Juanan Entrena and a Brazilian striker Erikson Carlos.