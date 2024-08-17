Saturday, August 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Vegetarian food activists messed up Messi’s mansion – Tähti demands heavy compensation

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 17, 2024
in World Europe
0
Football | Vegetarian food activists messed up Messi’s mansion – Tähti demands heavy compensation
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Futuro Vegetal group considers the compensation amount unreasonable.

Futuro A soccer star has been vandalized by an activist group called Vegetal Lionel Messi’s Ibiza mansion, tells Marca.

The vandalism took place at the beginning of August. Messi demands compensation of 50,000 euros from the group. Futuro Vegetal has announced that the compensation claim is unreasonable and has said that the damage caused is cosmetic.

“Even if the messed-up facade had to be completely repainted, it wouldn’t cost 50,000 euros,” the group’s spokesperson Bilbo Basseterre states.

Futuro Vegetal says on its website that it is a collective that uses civil disobedience and direct action methods to fight climate change by promoting a plant-based farming culture.

Messi’s Ibiza mansion is estimated to be worth more than 11 million euros. Among the facilities of the luxury manor are golf, tennis and padel courts, a gym and a spa department.

Futuro Vegetal has also reminded those who criticized the group that Messi’s mansion was built illegally, because a building permit was not granted for its construction at the time.

#Football #Vegetarian #food #activists #messed #Messis #mansion #Tähti #demands #heavy #compensation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
He Wanted to Steal Graceland, Plan to Defraud Elvis Presley’s Family Foiled

He Wanted to Steal Graceland, Plan to Defraud Elvis Presley's Family Foiled

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]