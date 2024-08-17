Football | Vegetarian food activists messed up Messi’s mansion – Tähti demands heavy compensation

Football|The Futuro Vegetal group considers the compensation amount unreasonable.

Futuro A soccer star has been vandalized by an activist group called Vegetal Lionel Messi’s Ibiza mansion, tells Marca.

The vandalism took place at the beginning of August. Messi demands compensation of 50,000 euros from the group. Futuro Vegetal has announced that the compensation claim is unreasonable and has said that the damage caused is cosmetic.

“Even if the messed-up facade had to be completely repainted, it wouldn’t cost 50,000 euros,” the group’s spokesperson Bilbo Basseterre states.

Futuro Vegetal says on its website that it is a collective that uses civil disobedience and direct action methods to fight climate change by promoting a plant-based farming culture.

Messi’s Ibiza mansion is estimated to be worth more than 11 million euros. Among the facilities of the luxury manor are golf, tennis and padel courts, a gym and a spa department.

Futuro Vegetal has also reminded those who criticized the group that Messi’s mansion was built illegally, because a building permit was not granted for its construction at the time.