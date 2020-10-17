Football VAR blocked Liverpool party: ‘I didn’t see the exception’

The referee had no doubts and he gave a penalty in favor of Sadri Manen.

Local match The 2–2 draw tasted bitter about Liverpool supporters in Saturday’s Premier League game against Everton. Team captain Jordan Henderson put the ball into Everton’s goal for the third time with extra time, but the VAR system gossiped Sadio Manen had been in the situation offside.

The offense was either blunt or even questionable. In addition, the away team Liverpool dominated the game events, so Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti left the field in brighter moods than the Liverpool leader Jürgen Klopp.

“I didn’t see the exception, I don’t realize it,” Klopp commented on the situation BBCto.

Ancelotti praised Everton’s good play and attitude with relief.

“A good test for us. We did well against the champions and rose twice from a loss to the levels, ”Ancelotti said in his speech.

Teams scored alternately. Sadio Mane took the lead 3 minutes in, and Michael Keane pushed the equalizer before the middle of the opening period.

In the second half Yerry Minan demolition company slipped Mohamed Salahin Liverpool took the lead 72 minutes in, as Liverpool broke through on the left and put the 1 – 0 shot just beyond the reach of the outstretched keeper.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin bumped Everton in the 81st minute.

Klopp was also pleased with his team after he had digested the team’s abandoned goal.

“Top game. We were able to control the match, even though we had a confident team in front of us with a good game idea, ”Klopp reflected.

Sure, Klopp and his players would have liked to have wiped out a 2-7 loss to Aston Villa, which he thought was a national team break.

“Of course, winning would have tasted better than a draw,” Klopp admitted.

Result was a relief to the home team when it had to rattle the remaining ten players Richarlison after departure. On the other hand, its previous Liverpool win on Saturday became exactly ten years away, so the win would have been celebratory.

Everton is at the top of the series without losses and three points ahead of Liverpool.

The result of the match confirmed the goal-rich direction of the Premier League this season. The first four rounds of the league scored an average of 3.79 goals per match.