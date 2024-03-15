Football | Vapari makes death – here are the reasons

Free kick goals have been deadly for years. However, James Ward-Prowse is fighting the extinction of special-situation goals in style.

Preparation always repeats itself in the same way. James Ward-Prowse looks at the spot misted by the referee and bounces the ball twice. He then spins the game in his hands until the manufacturer's mark is facing straight up.

After that, the midfielder gently places the ball on the grass. At this point, the inner physicist of the war specialist awakens. He positions himself at a 45 degree angle to the ball and takes four steps to the side.