Valencia has fired his head coach 11 times in nine years.

3.5. 14:26

Football Valencia CF, who took 14th place in La Liga, Spain, fired his head coach on Monday Javi Gracialle four rounds before the end of the season.

Valencia lost 2 to 3 at home at FC Barcelona on Sunday and is just six points away from SD Huesca and Elche CF, which were in place at the time of the fall.

The loss was the sixth consecutive one for Valencia.

Javi Gracia, 51, on Saturday, managed to pilot Valencia for less than a year. He signed a two-year contract with the club at the end of July 2020.

Javi Gracia has been waiting to leave since October. He offered to resign when the club failed to acquire any players during the transfer window.

Valencian head coach pesti has been a windy place for the last nine years as Javi Gracia has already become the 11th coach to give up his post.

This time too, the replacement is an old acquaintance Salvador González, 57. By name Thief a well-known club worker and ex-player was elected as a temporary coach for the seventh time.

The Spanish sports newspaper reported on the coach kicks and the new temporary coach Marca as well as news agencies AFP and Reuters.