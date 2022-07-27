Football | Uruguayan football legend Luis Suárez returns to the club where his career began in his home country

Luis Suárez has signed a five-month contract with Club Nacional de Football, the club from the early days of his career.

Uruguayan soccer superstar Luis Suarez returns to play in his home country.

According to news agency AFP, the president of the Club Nacional de Football Jose Fuentes confirmed on Wednesday that Suárez has signed a five-month contract with the club. Suárez already told on Tuesday on Twitterthat he has made a preliminary agreement with Nacional.

“It was impossible for me to say no to this opportunity,” he stated.

Suárez, 35, played for Nacional’s junior and representative teams in the early days of his career between 2001 and 2006. He made his debut in men’s games for Nacional at the age of 18 in 2005.

Suárez has previously excelled at Liverpool and Barcelona, ​​among others, and he is the all-time top scorer for the Uruguayan national team. He has won, among other things, the La Liga championship five times and the Champions League once.

He left his previous club Atlético Madrid after last season.

According to Fuentes, Suárez is scheduled to travel to Uruguay this weekend. He may play in his new club as early as Tuesday against the Brazilian Atlético Goianiense in the Copa Sudamericana, a competition equivalent to the South American Europa League.