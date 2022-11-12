“The dream of a country” is the claim of the video created by the Uruguayan Football Federation, in collaboration with the national tourism organization, to present the twenty-six players called up for the World Cup in Qatar. The technical commissioner Diego Alonso, runs his finger on the map of the country, focusing on the various Departments: from there a dip in the hometowns of each called up. An emotional journey that sees the albiceleste shirt and the fans as the protagonist.



