Football | Urho Nissilä’s incredible momentum continues – amazing statistics at SJK

Kuopio’s Palloseura sought a clear away victory over Vaasa’s Palloseura. SJK continued its winning streak.

Men’s The top team of the football league, Kuopio Palloseura, claimed a 2–0 routine victory on Sunday against Vaasa’s Hietalahti.

In the first half, the people of Kuopio did not have many chances to score, and league jumbo Vaasan Palloseura stayed in the game.

However, KuPS’s midfielder scored the only goal in the opening half Urho Nissilä, who put the ball in the goal in the 25th minute of the game.

The Kuopio club’s own pupil has scored five league goals this season and is currently on a three-game scoring streak.

Nissilä, who scored the winning goal, 1–0, recovered from a long injury during the winter months and got fit at the start of the season. He played his first game in KuPS’s fourth game of the season.

“Now it has gone quite well. It’s good that there have been goals and been able to help the team win,” Nissilä said.

“Quite an okay game, but probably not our best. The most important thing is that we won,” he continued.

Urho Nissilä (in the middle) has been hard to handle in the Veikkausliiga. Picture from the Honka match in Espoo in May.

Nissilä the contract with KuPS is currently until the end of July.

“Everything is still open regarding the continuation,” he said.

VPS started to chase in the second half, but the journey got complicated right at the beginning of the half, when Seth Saarinen scored the second goal of the night for the visitors from Kuopio.

In the second half, the Vaasa team did not manage to reduce their few goals.

VPS has scored only two goals in its six football league home games this season, both of which were scored in IFK Mariehamn’s net. VPS shares with IFK Mariehamn the jumbo place in the football league with six points.

Seinäjoki The football club made it to the halfway point of the Veikkausliiga regular season with a confusing balance.

The undefeated SJK conceded only three goals in their 11 matches, while on Sunday they got three points from the local IFK in Mariehamn with a 2–0 victory.

The winning goal for the visitors was completed by a Venezuelan-born striker Jaime Moreno, 28. The hit was his sixth of the league season. Moreno is leaving for the trip of the Nicaraguan national team.

Arsenal goalkeeper on loan Ovie Ejeheri, 20, did his last service for SJK, which is going on a short summer vacation due to the national team break and relegation from the Finnish Cup.

Gambian Ejeherin 79th minute save by IFK of Samuel Anin in the back top corner shot emphasized his importance to the fact that SJK’s net was almost untouched in the spring round.

“We played a good first 45 minutes anyway, but IFK’s red card also made it easier for us to play. I think I got the captaincy at the end of the tape just because I was mostly a player. I haven’t seen my loved ones for five months, so I’m going back to England on vacation,” Ejeheri said.

Free admission guaranteed IFK a record audience of the season, when 1,571 supporters were mobilized in Åland. The improvement to the highest number at the beginning of the season was almost a third.

Veikkausliiga on Sunday:

AC Oulu–Inter 1–1 (0–1)

FC Lahti–Haka 1–0 (0–0)

VPS–KuPS 0–2 (0–1)

IFK Mariehamn–SJK 0–2 (0–1)

Ilves–Honka 1–1 (0–0)

HJK–KTP 1–0 (0–0)