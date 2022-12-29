The tragedy shook the entire world of British football: the medics could do nothing to save the life of Cody Fisher

A very unpleasant news has spread in the past few hours in the United Kingdom first, and in the rest of Europe after. Cody Fisher, a young 23-year-old British footballer, lost his life after two people approached him inside a night club and hit him with two slashing swords. He used to play for Stratford Town club.

A very similar episode had already occurred on 23 December in France in Marseille, which saw a promising young footballer die.

The 21-year-old Adel Santana Mendy, Senegalese by origin but who grew up in football and not in transalpine land, found himself the victim of a shooting which took place in the 14th arrondissement of the French city of Marseille.

The young athlete was joined by two bullets which caused his death within minutes. The doctors intervened on the spot, but were unable to do anything but ascertain the boy’s death.

After almost a week, the police They still haven’t traced the perpetrators of the shooting.

Like Adel Santana Mendy, Cody Fisher had also gone out with his friends for one company evening during the Christmas holidays and, like him, was a promise of football.

How Cody Fisher died

The incident took place in a nightclub in the County of West Midlands, in the UK. Cody, while he was with his friends, was approached by some bad guys who, apparently after a fight, extracted some knives and they didn’t hesitate to use them.

According to local media reports, it would appear that the young footballer was hit by two blows, which ultimately proved to be fatal.

The tragedy obviously shook the family of the young man, but also the football world English semi-professional.

Cody played in the Stratford Town F.C, a club playing in the Southern Football League. The President and the whole company expressed their condolences in a touching note disclosed on social media.