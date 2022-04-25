Football Ukrainian player fleeing war gets into Borussia Dortmund’s crew in a charity match

Kiev Dynamo is on tour in favor of the Emergency Relief Fund of Ukraine.

From Ukraine a footballer who escaped the war Alan Aussi will get into the ranks of the German Borussia Dortmund in a charity match to be played on Tuesday. Dortmund will face the Aussian breeders’ association Kiev Dynamo in the match, and the match will raise funds for the Ukrainian Emergency Relief Fund.

Aussi is a 20-year-old professional player and topper. He fled the war in Ukraine and has since practiced with the Dortmund under-23 team.

Aussi said on the eve of the charity event that his thoughts are with the Ukrainians fighting the Russian army that has invaded the country.

“My two best friends are on the front. I contact them every day so I know they are alive, ”Aussi said.

“The situation is difficult for their families and for me. Any day can be their last. ”

In Ukraine Aussi played for the Kiev Dynamo youth teams.

“I get to play football like a pro, but it’s hard to focus on right now. I still do my best playing. We are helping Ukraine with this event, ”Aussi continued.

“Ukraine needs support because many now have no home, no money and no food.”

About 25,000 tickets were sold on Monday for the Dortmund-Kiev Dynamo match. With the Ukrainian passport, the event is free.

The referee of the match in the first half will be Fifa International Denis Schurmanwho is also a refugee in Ukraine and currently lives in Hamburg.

Kiev Dynamo will face their charity tour in the next match of Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.