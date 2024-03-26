Poland and Georgia secured their respective places in the final tournament in penalty kicks.

Ukraine defeated Iceland in Poland in Wrocław with goals 2–1 and advances to the men's European football final tournament. This is the first time war-torn Ukraine has advanced to a major international tournament since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi thanked his compatriots for the recent victory.

“Whenever Ukrainians face difficulties, but do not give up and continue to fight, Ukrainians will surely win,” Zelenskyi said, praising the national team for showing this.

Iceland managed to take the lead in the opening half of the match by Albert Guðmundsson on goal, but Viktor Tsygankov and Myhailo Mudrykin second half hits lifted the Ukrainians to victory.

Ukraine will play in Group E of the EC final tournament with Belgium, Slovakia and Romania.

Poland on the other hand, defeated Wales in a marathon battle and also advances to the final tournament. Wales already applied for the third consecutive place in the final tournament, but Poland crushed their dreams in the penalty shootout.

While the actual game time and overtime were scoreless, it was even when the penalty kicks were taken. Poland eventually won the penalty shootout 5–4. Leeds Pier Dan James was the only one who didn't manage to get the ball into the goal.

Poland's victory also decided the last country advancing to the final tournament to be played in Germany next summer.

In addition to Ukraine and Poland, Georgia also secured its place in the final tournament, which now advances to the EC final tournament for the first time. In the goalless relegation final played at home in Tbilisi, Georgia beat Greece 4–2 in a penalty shootout.

In the final tournament, Poland will play in initial group D with France, the Netherlands and Austria, while Georgia, on the other hand, will play in initial group F against Turkey, Portugal and the Czech Republic.